Terrifying moment pilot tries and FAILS to land his jet on Heathrow runway during Storm Dennis gales

Shocking footage shows the incredible moment a pilot landed his plane sideways at Heathrow airport, after battling fierce 91mph winds caused by Storm Dennis.

The clip shows the Etihad Airways jet battling the gales as it makes its unorthodox landing at Heathrow.

It was not the only plane to struggle as they tried to land in the middle of the destructive storm.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled, while one video shows a pilot trying and failing to land at Heathrow airport yesterday.

Other clips show planes landing at Birmingham Airport, descending slowly as they battle the winds.

Several jets wobbled alarmingly in the air above the airport, but they just about managing to avoid a potential calamity and make the landing.

Others bounced on the runway after landing, sure to cause alarm among passengers.

Despite the frightening scenes, the planes were able to land successfully.

The UK is being ravaged by Storm Dennis this weekend, with three people dead and one person missing because of the storm.

Around 170 flights had been cancelled by Sunday morning, with the number rising throughout the day.

Close to 60 per cent of flights were disrupted coming in and out of Heathrow, while Gatwick experienced about 30 per cent, according to the travel news service Inrix.

Heathrow suffered a further 26 cancellations and 133 delayed flights today, while Gatwick axed another 16 with 68 disrupted.

Gatwick Airport urged customers to set off from home early to make their flights amid disrupted rail and road routes.

Families jetting off on February half-term breaks were left stranded as the 1,200-mile wide ‘bomb cyclone’ battered Britain.

In dozens of towns still reeling from the devastation wrought by last week’s Storm Ciara, the Army was drafted in to bolster flood defences.

But experts warned this weekend’s onslaught would cause further flooding.

Virgin cancelled four long-distance flights from Heathrow to Hong Kong and Boston scheduled for yesterday and today.

Passengers were booked on to other services. Meanwhile, British Airways confirmed 40 short-haul flights to and from Heathrow last night and this evening had been cancelled, with routes to Amsterdam and Glasgow the worst affected.

Under European air passengers’ rights rules, airlines that cancel flights have a duty of care to provide replacement transport, as well as hotels and meals if necessary.

BBC journalist Christian Fraser and his wife Topaz were among the holidaymakers whose travel plans were ruined.

They were due to fly to Gran Canaria yesterday on a £3,500 easyJet package break, but were told the flights were cancelled and given no other information.

‘No one’s helped us and no one seems to know what’s going on,’ Mr Fraser told The Mail on Sunday.

‘We now don’t know whether to try to get to Gran Canaria through our own means. We tried to contact easyJet for help on Friday night but the call centres shut at 8pm.’