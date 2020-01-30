Terrifying moment world rally champion Ott Tanak’s car flies off snowy mountain bend

Shocking dashcam footage shows a world-champion rally driver’s car flying off the side of a snowy mountain before barrel-rolling down the slope.

Ott Tanak navigates winding roads on the second day of the Monte Carlo Rally – the first round of this year’s World Rally Championship.

The Estonian loses control of his Hyundai i20 and is sent flying off the mountain’s edge between Saint-Clément-sur-Durance and Freissinières.

Both Tanak and his co-driver Martin Jarveoja, were able to get out of the car without help and were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

In the video, the car smoothly navigates the narrow, winding road on Friday, effortlessly swinging around tight bends.

The vehicle first appears to clip the side of the road, forcing Tanak to swerve inwards.

Within seconds, however, Tanak swerves outwards again to correct himself.

As shocked spectators watch on, he is sent soaring off the edge of road travelling at around 100 miles per hour.

He crash lands onto an embankment below, his windscreen smashing on impact with the hard ground.

The car barrel rolls as it lands, showing the sky and then the ground in quick succession.

The crumpled bonnet of the car can be seen from the dashcam as the car continues to violently roll.

Footage taken outside the car shows the sheer speed at which Tanak goes over the edge.

The car soars through the air and into a tree as terrified spectators gasp.

Tanak and Jarveoja pulled out of the historic rally following the crash midway through stage four.

Tanak won the championship with Toyota last season.

The season-opening Monte Carlo rally is his competitive debut with Hyundai, the reigning manufacturers’ champions.

The Estonian had been third overall after Thursday’s opening night stages.