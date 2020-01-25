Terrifying scenes at Sydney Airport as baby is suspected of contracting the deadly coronavirus 

A baby was rushed into quarantine after arriving at Sydney Airport, as officials feared it could be the first Australian case of the deadly coronavirus.

The infant was taken to hospital overnight after displaying worrying flu-like symptoms on a flight to Australia.

It came amid fears that the deadly virus could soon become a global pandemic, as thousands of Chinese travellers head overseas for the Lunar New Year.

Bio-security measures were brought in as health officials carried out an emergency response just before midnight on Friday.

Paramedics arrived at the airport in full hazmat suits and rushed the child to Sydney Children’s Hospital.

The baby was later given the all-clear and has been discharged.

Four Australians are in urgent quarantine amid fears they have caught the deadly coronavirus which has killed 26 people.

The patients, two in Queensland and two in New South Wales, came down with cold-like symptoms after returning from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus originated.

New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said they took flights from China to Australia and had ‘developed symptoms within 10 days of their return.’

Flights from Wuhan to Sydney, the only Australian airport with a direct flight to the city of 11 million, were cancelled on Thursday as the area was locked down.

About 3,000 people made the flight every month, meaning that more than 5,000 may have entered Australia from Wuhan since the virus was first detected in early December.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tried to ease fears by insisting the country was prepared to stop the virus spreading, saying Australia has ‘the world’s best protocols in place’.

Meanwhile in China, authorities and businesses on Friday scrambled to shut tourist attractions and public transport systems in a bid to stop the virus that has infected more than people.

In a drastic turn of events, part of the Great Wall of China and Disneyland in Shanghai .

There are fears up to 10,000 people are already infected with the killer virus.

As many as 14 cities, home to around 40 million people, are reported to have gone into lockdown in the past two days, with public transport halted and roads closed.

A report written by researchers from England, Scotland and Florida, has predicted that a staggering 350,000 people will be infected in Wuhan alone by the beginning of February.

In the US, one man in Washington State is being monitored after being confirmed to have the disease and other suspected cases are being tested in California and Texas.

Across the Atlantic, British authorities have tested 14 people but no cases have been confirmed yet.

Other shocking developments in the outbreak on Friday included: