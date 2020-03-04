Terror burden weighing on Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she feels a weight on her shoulders to protect people of faith as new threats to the safety of mosque-going Kiwis emerge.

The nation will soon mourn the anniversary of last year’s March 15 terrorist attack, when 51 people were killed at two Christchurch mosques.

Ahead of the sombre occasion, Ms Ardern has spoken candidly of the personal load she feels.

“I feel a huge sense of responsibility,” she said.

“Because no one, no one ever wants to ever ever see that happen in New Zealand again.

“No one wants to see our community attacked like that again. I feel a huge burden of responsibility to that community.”

Ms Ardern says she believes it has changed New Zealand “in many ways”.

“Our goal has to be in the long term it changes us for the better,” she said.

Christchurch will host a major memorial service on March 15, which Ms Ardern will address.

Other New Zealand cities will mark the occasion in different ways.

Muslim leaders in Dunedin say they don’t want an event in their city, while Wellington will host a string of events.

The capital’s biggest mosque has brought forward their annual open day to allow the wider community the chance to show support.

All events will take place under tight security.

This week, evidence emerged of a fresh threat to the Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, the site of many deaths and injuries in last year’s attacks.

There were reports a man with a face mask took a selfie of himself outside the mosque, along with a threat to kill worshippers.

Canterbury district commander John Price said police were investigating the threat.

“No one has the right to cause harm or make threats to other individuals and groups. it’s just not the way we do things in New Zealand,” he told Radio NZ.

Last month, Police began a five-week trial of a support helicopter, timed to include the anniversary.

Mr Price said their risk assessment had not yet risen to a level that would require armed police officers outside mosques.

“We’re still operating at medium threat level which it’s been at since shortly after the 15th of March,” he said.

“We will be providing a lot of reassurance in the community, especially our Muslim community.

“We’ve got armed response teams out and about and we are constantly re-assessing that environment.”

The Police Association have used the occasion to plea with MPs to pass the second tranche of gun law reforms proposed by Ms Ardern in the wake of the shootings.

The measures – which come on top of the semi-automatic firearms ban last year – include a firearm registry, tightened regulations on dealerships and increased penalties for non-compliance.

Ms Ardern said she was devastated to learn of the new threat.

“That is hard for me to believe and for most New Zealanders they’ll feel exactly the same,” she said.

“This just demonstrates the work that needs to be done.

“Why is it that people could feel that they could make those kinds of threats against people because of the faith that they have?

“It’s not the country I know and the country that most of us know. It’s going to be the hardest piece of work we have to do as a community, not just as a government.”