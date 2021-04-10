Terror-victim families protest HDP in eastern Turkey

HAKKARI, Turkey

Relatives of those forcibly abducted and recruited by the PKK terror group held protests on Friday outside the provincial office of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) in eastern Hakkari province.

The families have been gathering every Friday for six weeks. They accuse the HDP of assisting in abducting children for the PKK terror group.

Leyla Ciftci, whose brother-in-law was kidnapped by the PKK, said on behalf of the other families that they would save their children from the terror groups thanks to disconsolate mothers.

Stating that they want terror to end as all mothers, Ciftci urged those who support the protesters with their hearts and thoughts to join the action.

“We will never give up. We will never leave this place until we save those children from your clutches,” said Ciftci.

“Our righteous cause will not be destroyed in the face of lies, slander and cruelty. We send our regards to all the parents who tried to save their children from the hands of a treacherous terrorist organization, and kiss them on the hands. As Hakkari mothers and women, we believe that we will meet our children,” she added.

Esmer Koc, whose daughter was kidnapped by PKK terrorists, said she is waiting for her to come back.

“We will end the HDP and PKK. HDP is no better than our children. They took children at the age of 15 to the mountains, how can God accept this? What do 15-year-old children do at the mountains?,” asked Koc.

Mehmet Siddik, whose brother was taken by the terror group five years ago, also said the families will continue trying to make their voices heard until his brother turns back.

After the announcement, the group, which held a sit-in, dispersed, shouting slogans against the PKK and the HDP.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Merve Berker