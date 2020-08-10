Terror YPG/PKK displaces Syrians, seizes their assets

ANKARA

The YPG/PKK terror group is seizing the assets of Syrians forcibly displaced from the regions it occupies in northern Syria, according to reports on the ground.

All of the movable and immovable properties belonging to Syrians forced to leave the region due to the terror group’s oppression and who lack first – or second – degree relatives in Syria will come under its control, according to a written statement by the so-called assembly of the terrorists.

Through this illegal confiscation, the terror group aims to boost its sources of revenue.

The YPG/PKK has been trying to change the demographic makeup in northern Syria by forcing local Turkmens, Syriacs, Ezidis, and Arabs living there to leave their homes and migrate in the country that already has hundreds of thousands displaced.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz