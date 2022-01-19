Terrorism closed 3,280 schools in Burkina Faso.

Thousands of students and teachers have been affected by the closures, which has resulted in a reduction in educational quality.

DOUALA, Cameroon is a city in the African country of Cameroon.

Armed extremist raids in Burkina Faso have forced the closure of more than 3,000 schools, affecting thousands of students and teachers, according to the government.

According to the Ministry of National Education, Literacy, and National Language Promotion, as of Dec.

On December 31, 2021, 3,280 schools were closed.

A total of 511,221 students and 14,901 teachers make up 13.09 percent of the country’s schools.

At a press conference, government spokesman Alkassoum Maiga said, “This is very impressive and there are reasons for concern.”

According to Maiga, 205 schools with 39,812 students and 1,099 teachers have been reopened, and 25 schools have been relocated.

“This allows us to meet the education imperative, especially for those in exam classes,” he said, citing the re-enrollment of 135,981 students whose parents are IDPs.

Closures impacted 304,450 students, including 156,456 boys and 147,994 girls, and 11,068 teachers, including 7,259 men and 3,809 women, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in May 2021, citing “a fairly turbulent security situation.”

Since 2015, the country in West Africa has been the target of a series of terrorist attacks.

According to Human Rights Watch, “the number and severity of Burkinabe school attacks has been on the rise” since “the first Burkinabe school attacks were recorded in 2017.”

“School attacks and disruptions have lowered the quality of education provided and caused many students to fall behind academically,” according to the organization.

Terrorism has also resulted in the internal displacement of more than 1.4 million people and food insecurity for more than 2.8 million people, according to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).