Terrorism in Syria must be eradicated: Chinese envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — A Chinese envoy said Wednesday that terrorism in Syria must be eradicated to create a favorable security environment for the political process.

“Rampant terrorism has seriously affected Syria’s political process and the country’s future, and must be taken seriously and addressed by all parties,” Wu Haitao, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria.

“Idlib has become a breeding ground for terrorism and the acute problem of HTS (the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the umbrella group of the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front) has created serious spillover effects. Countries should eliminate the safe havens established by terrorist groups in Syria in accordance with Council resolutions and international law. This is also a requirement of Resolution 2254,” said the envoy.

“China supports all parties concerned in continuing to seek comprehensive and long-term solutions to the Idlib problem through dialogue and negotiations,” Wu said.

Talking about political solution to the Syrian crisis, the envoy urged parties concerned to stay the course towards political settlement and make good use of the Constitutional Committee as a platform.

“Political solution is the only way to end the Syrian crisis,” he said.

Political solution to the Syrian issue must be based on maintaining Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, he added.

“The establishment of the Constitutional Committee is a good start for the Syrian political process. Its role should be fully leveraged on the basis of existing outcomes. Differences among Syrian parties in the work of the Constitutional Committee, while unavoidable, should be resolved through dialogue,” said Wu.

“Attention should be paid to maintaining the independence of the work of the committee and creating conditions for all parties in Syria to narrow their differences and build consensus. We hope that members of the committee will demonstrate their political will, uphold the spirit of compromise, and play a constructive role in reaching consensus among all parties in Syria,” said Wu.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a UN-facilitated constituent assembly process, which seeks to reconcile the Syrian Government headed by President Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian opposition, in the context of the Syrian peace process, by amending the current or adopting a new Constitution of Syria.

Speaking of the humanitarian situation in Syria, Wu said that efforts should be made in this regard, “which will help advance the political settlement process.”

“The international community should step up humanitarian aid to Syria, support the UN in providing help for the displaced persons. Humanitarian aid to Syria should have no political strings attached in the long run,” said the envoy.

“We should support the Syrian Government in carrying out reconstruction in areas where the security situation is relatively stable,” he added.

“The international community has the moral responsibility to help Syria restore economic development and tranquility,” said Wu.