Terrorist camp discovered in western Tunisia: ministry

TUNIS, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Tunisia’s security units discovered a terrorist camp in the mountains of Kasserine province in western Tunisia, Tunisian Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

“The regional authority in Kasserine managed to discover a camp where supplies and clothing were found, as well as sophisticated communication equipment,” the ministry said in a statement.

Tunisia’s security units discovered a terrorist camp in Choabat Oued Addiar in Semmama Mount in Kasserine province last week. During that operation, landmines of various calibres and equipment for the manufacturing of explosives were seized.

Since 2011, the province of Kasserine, located near the border with Algeria, has been known as a main stronghold of armed extremist elements. Enditem