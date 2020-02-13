Terrorist camp discovered in western Tunisia

TUNIS, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Tunisia’s security units discovered a terrorist camp at Mount Semmama in Kasserine province in western Tunisia, Tunisian Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

“The camp is set up in Choabat Oued Addiar inside Semmama Mount,” said a statement by the ministry.

During the operation, landmines of various calibres and equipment for the manufacture of explosives were seized.

Since 2011, the province of Kasserine, located near the border with Algeria, is known to be the main stronghold of extremist armed elements.