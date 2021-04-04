Terrorist killed by security forces in NW Pakistan: army

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (Xinhua) — The Pakistani security forces killed a Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist during an exchange of fire in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said on Sunday.

The statement said that security forces conducted an operation in the Dewagar area of North Waziristan district in the province on information of the presence of terrorists.

During the exchange of fire, a TTP terrorist was killed, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

The killed terrorist was actively involved in target killings, terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and planting improvised explosive devices, according to the statement.

On Saturday, the army said that an active TTP terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan.

Pakistan has conducted a series of military operations against terrorist groups in North Waziristan that borders Afghanistan.

Although the area has mostly been pacified, remnants of terrorist groups still manage to launch attacks on security forces sporadically. Enditem