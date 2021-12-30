Terrorist wanted by DaeshISIS was apprehended as he prepared to flee to Syria.

Mehmet Fatih Alici, the head of the terror group’s’military wing in Turkey,’ was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison.

Turkey’s GAZIANTEP

While attempting to flee to Syria, a wanted DaeshISIS terrorist was apprehended. He had been sentenced to more than eight years in prison in Turkey.

The terrorist, identified as Mehmet Fatih Alici, is said to be in charge of the DaeshISIS terror group’s “military wing in Turkey.” He was found guilty of supplying explosive materials as well as ideological and military training to many members of the terror group in Syria.

The terrorist was apprehended in a house in Gaziantep’s southeastern province as he prepared to flee to Syria.

The suspect was taken to prison after a health check.