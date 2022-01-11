Terrorists from the YPGPKK detain over 50 protesters in Syria.

Raqqa residents are demonstrating against rising living costs.

Syria’s TAL ABYAD

According to information obtained Tuesday from local sources, the terrorist organization YPGPKK detained over 50 civilians protesting against rising living costs in Syria’s northeastern province of Raqqa.

Terrorists attacked the village of As-Suwayda, where the protests were taking place, with an armed raid last Friday.

Terrorists barricaded the village’s entrance and exit and opened fire on residents.

They detained seven civilians who took part in the Jan. 14 protests.

Terrorists detained 45 civilians in the town of Al-Tabqah, west of Raqqa, on Monday, who wanted to protest rising living costs and corruption.

The detainees were transported to an undisclosed location.

Despite the fact that the terrorist group controls over 70% of the country’s energy resources, the demand for sugar, fuel, and bread continues to grow as the population is crushed by poverty.

Over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, have died as a result of the PKK’s more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

The PKK’s Syrian offshoot, the YPG, is a terrorist organization.

* Written in Ankara by Jeyhun Aliyev