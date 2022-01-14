Terry Teachout died from what cause?

Terry Teachout’s cause of death was unknown.

Terry Teachout, a DRAMA critic, died on January 13, 2022, at the age of 65.

For nearly two decades, the New York-based author wrote for The Wall Street Journal.

Terry Teachout has been The Wall Street Journal’s drama critic since 2003.

He wrote about the arts for several magazines and newspapers, and he had a blog called About Last Night.

He was also a co-host on Three on the Aisle, an American Theatre magazine monthly podcast.

He was born in the Missouri town of Sikeston.

In 1979, the critic earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and music from William Jewell College.

He worked as a bank teller in Kansas City and wrote reviews for the Kansas City Star before moving to New York.

“Critic, biographer, playwright, director, unabashed Steely Dan fan, ardent philosemite,” reads his Twitter bio.

“Any minor world that falls apart comes back together.” Crazy in love!

Terry, who was 65 years old at the time, died peacefully in his sleep on January 13, 2022.

He was at a friend’s home in Smithtown, New York, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The cause of death, according to his partner Cheril Mulligan, has yet to be determined.

His biographies of Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, George Balanchine, and HL Mencken made him a household name.

In addition to plays and librettos, he was also a playwright.

“City Limits: Memories of a Small-Town Boy,” his memoir, was published in 1991.

In 2014, The Westside Theatre presented his one-man-two-character play ‘Satchmo At The Waldorf,’ about Louis Armstrong and Joe Glaser.

From 2007 until her death on March 31, 2020, the drama critic was married to Hilary Teachout.

He announced his new partner Cheril Mulligan in a post on his blog “About Last Night” on October 14, 2021.

“She’s a theater and film buff,” he said.

