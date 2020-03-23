Tesco 24 Hour Stores Are Cutting Back Opening Hours Starting Today

Tesco has announced that it’ll be reducing the opening hours of its 24 hour stores because you animals won’t stop hoarding shit, like you’re toilet paper-loving dragons.

This isn’t a supply issue, before you grab your purse and head out for another tonne of pasta. Frenzied shoppers are descending on supermarkets like locusts, picking shelves bare, leaving little time to restock and replenish shelves. The first wave of panic buyers just creates another, as previously sensible people see them buying essentials, don’t want to be left without, and then start buying more than they need themselves. A Tesco spokesperson has said:

“We are changing these store hours to ensure we can serve customers better at this time. It gives our colleagues the time overnight to restock the store, replenish the shelves and support our online grocery service at a time when demand is high.”

24 hour stores will now be operating between 6am and 10pm as of today. The supermarket chain hasn’t commented on how this will impact staff working hours or whether it’ll be cutting shifts. The locations which also house pharmacies may extend their hours beyond 10pm, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

The Prime Minister repeated yesterday that there is no need to panic buy anything because the supply chain is fine. It’s the unprecedented demand from the people buying half a year’s worth of pasta every other day that’s making it seem like there’s nothing left. Yesterday, Boris Johnson said:

“We are absolutely confident our supply chains are working, and will work, and we will get farm to fork food supplies. Therefore people should have no reason to stockpile or panic buy.”

So calm yourselves down, and shop as normal. [Evening Standard]