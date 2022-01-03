Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons, and Lidl have all announced their holiday opening hours for today’s New Year holiday.

Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons, and Lidl are all closed today for the New Year holiday.

The bank holidays this year have been shifted from Christmas Day to New Year’s Day, resulting in additional changes to supermarket opening hours.

It’s almost time to say goodbye to the holiday season, with the final bank holiday of the year falling on Monday, January 3rd.

Because both Christmas and New Year’s Day fell on Saturdays this year, our vacations were moved to Monday.

While this provided us with a couple of long weekends in a row, it also meant that supermarket opening hours were even more disrupted than usual.

For the first bank holiday of the year, here are the most important details about the UK’s most popular supermarkets, as well as how to find the opening times for your local stores.

For the bank holiday, many Tesco’s supermarkets appear to be operating on Monday hours, with Extra superstores open until midnight.

Others, on the other hand, are open between Sunday hours and regular hours, with supermarkets open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tesco Express stores are open during regular business hours, closing at 11 p.m. or 12 a.m.

Here you can look up your nearest store and see what hours they are open.

Morrisons supermarkets appear to be open as usual on Monday, with stores closing at 9.00pm or 10.00pm.

The company’s own Christmas opening hours listings end on Sunday, January 2nd, implying that business will resume as usual after that.

Here you can find your nearest store and learn about its hours of operation.

Today, Asda supermarkets are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., rather than closing at midnight or operating 24 hours, with the majority of stores open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Here you can look up your nearest store and see what hours they are open.

For the bank holiday, Aldi supermarkets will be open as usual, with the majority of locations open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here you can look up your nearest store and see what hours they are open.

Many Lidl supermarkets appear to be operating normally, with hours of operation ranging from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m.

Others, on the other hand, are operating at slightly shortened hours, with supermarkets that would normally remain open until 11 p.m. closing at 8 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Here you can find your nearest store and check its hours of operation.

