Tesco Bank creating 120 jobs

Tesco Bank is creating 120 new jobs in Edinburgh and Newcastle as part of wider investment.

The bank is recruiting test, software and systems engineers, systems architects, solution designers, project managers, and IT and business analysts.

It is envisaged that 100 of the new roles will be based in Edinburgh and 20 in Newcastle.

This is in addition to 20 roles created when Tesco Bank announced Newcastle as the home for a new “leading-edge technology hub” in November.

David Bowerman, chief operations officer at Tesco Bank, said: “It’s an exciting time at Tesco Bank as we invest to develop propositions which better meet the needs of Tesco shoppers.

“We know there are deep talent pools in Edinburgh and Newcastle, and we hope to tap into these further as we bolster the technology function that does so much to help deliver for more than five million customers every day.

“We are looking for people who want to work collaboratively as part of an agile team, with new cloud-based technology, in a business with exciting plans and potential.

“Successful applicants will join strong, established teams working on innovative projects and delivering positive change as part of a globally recognised brand.”

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Derek Mackay MSP said: “With world-leading universities and new digital academies offering a great variety of choice for careers in the industry, as well as an increase in the number of agile start-ups, it’s no wonder that Edinburgh is becoming one of the UK’s thriving tech hubs.

“This latest investment by Tesco Bank will further add to Edinburgh and Scotland’s appeal as a destination for highly trained tech jobs, and help to create a more dynamic and innovative side to our financial sector.”