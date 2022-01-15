Tesco customers laud an “amazing” Clubcard deal on a “lovely” homeware item.

Tesco customers laud an “amazing” Clubcard deal for a “lovely” homeware item.

Tesco customers can use the Clubcard to earn points for their purchases, which are then converted into vouchers that can be redeemed at a later date.

It also provides access to discounted prices on a variety of items, one of which has proven to be particularly popular among online shoppers.

The supermarket chain sells a “super soft rug” for £90 in light grey and charcoal color schemes, but one customer shared that Clubcard holders can get it for much less.

“Seen in my local Tesco today should be £90 Clubcard price £45,” they wrote in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group.

The post quickly racked up nearly 400 likes and over 900 comments from users who praised the deal and tagged their friends and family members.

“That’s a good price,” said one person.

“Wow, that’s a great deal,” remarked another.

A third stated, “I need one of these.”

“This would be lovely,” one person said.

“It looks lovely and thick,” said a fifth.

Another user inquired about the rugs’ dimensions, to which the original poster replied that they are 160cm by 230cm in size.