Tesco has announced a new program for all Clubcard members who have children.

Tesco has announced a new program for all Clubcard members with kids.

The return of the BabyEvent 2022 has left Tesco customers praising the ‘Big Four’ supermarket, but you must have a Clubcard to claim the discount.

Tesco has recently been praised by customers for their inclusive product selection, which includes cards for same-sex couples and those undergoing IVF treatment.

They’ve now made even more customers happy, and it’s all geared toward parents and guardians.

The ‘Big Four’ supermarket chain has relaunched one of their popular promotions for families with children, but you must have a Tesco Clubcard to take advantage of the offers.

According to Edinburgh Live, the BabyEvent sees essential products such as nappies and snacks reduced to a lower price because they are frequently purchased and the promotion allows customers to stock up while prices are low.

One customer informed the 1.9 million members of the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group.

“Tesco’s Baby and Toddler event is on – Pampers nappies £3.45 if you have a Clubcard, Ella’s kitchen pouches 5 for the price of 4 on Clubcard, and loads of other deals!” they explained.

Over 700 people tagged their friends and family after the video was shared.

“I’d better get stocking up,” one wrote.

“This is a real bargain,” another added. “I ordered four boxes of active fit nappies for this price (the original price is £7).”

One user, however, was unimpressed with the nappy discount, complaining, “Nappies are cheaper at Morrisons!”

As part of Tesco’s Baby Event, here’s what’s on offer right now for Clubcard holders:

Visit Tesco’s BabyEvent 2022 offers for more great ideas.