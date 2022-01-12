Tesco sends an urgent message to all Clubcard holders.

Tesco has sent out an email to its Clubcard customers informing them of a brand new initiative that will save them money on their grocery bills in January.

Members of the supermarket’s loyalty program can earn exclusive discounts by accumulating points through purchases.

Customers with a Clubcard have received an update informing them that they can save even more money on their purchases in January.

According to Edinburgh Live, customers who have a Clubcard can get a coupon for double points.

It will come as welcome news to many families who are struggling to pay their bills this month after an expensive holiday season.

“To help you kick-start January and boost your points balance, we’re giving you an exclusive double points coupon to use in-store or online,” Tesco said.

“Your coupon can be found in the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app – Clubcard’s official home.”

It’s also the most convenient way to shop, save, earn points, and use your coupons all in one place.

“Thank you for shopping with us – and for being a member of the Clubcard program.”