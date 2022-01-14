Tesco squash has been dubbed “radioactive” because it “burns children’s hands and mouths.”

Tesco squash has been labeled as ‘radioactive,’ as it has been known to ‘BURN the hands and mouths of children.’

The new quadruple-strength squash from TESCO has been labeled “radioactive” after reports of it burning children’s hands and mouths.

To replace its double-strength version, the supermarket behemoth introduced 12 new flavors last month.

Customers will receive a stronger drink in a smaller bottle as part of the company’s efforts to reduce plastic usage.

Parents, on the other hand, claim that it has irritated their children’s skin and permanently stained cups and glasses.

“My nephew couldn’t drink it because his mouth began to tingle,” said customer Melissa Kent.

To put it mildly, it’s radioactive.”

“Has anyone else been burned by Tesco quadruple strength squash?” mum Rachel McCafferty wondered.

Tesco advised Gran Sheila Howell of Worthing, West Sussex, to seek medical help after her three-year-old grandson got undiluted squash on his arm and face.

“His skin turned bright red, and it took over an hour for it to fade away,” she continued.

He was in a lot of pain.

“I’m curious about what happens to your insides when you drink this.”

Tesco and one of its suppliers are looking into her claims.

The drink is described as “too synthetic” in online reviews.

“When properly diluted, our quadruple strength squash is the same strength as our other squash products,” Tesco said.

“It will be stronger if it is consumed undiluted or incorrectly diluted.”

There is, however, no evidence that this will harm anyone.

On the label, the dilution instructions are clearly visible.”