Tesco will make significant changes to its Clubcard program for all of its 20 million customers.

Tesco has announced a change in the way their customers shop, which will affect all of their 20 million Clubcard members.

The supermarket has announced the launch of a debit card called Clubcard Pay(plus) following a successful trial that saw around 45,000 people participate back in March.

According to Grocery Gazette, it is now being rolled out across the UK and can be used with Apple Pay and Tesco’s own digital wallet, where all Clubcard holders will be offered the debit card.

The card allows customers to add their budget to their Tesco Clubcard Pay(plus) account using the free Tesco app, and then shop in store while staying within their budget.

“Clubcard Pay(plus) is made up of a Clubcard Pay(plus) payment account and a Round Up savings account,” Tesco explained on their website.

It was created with your grocery shopping in mind to help you manage your monthly shopping budget.

“All of your grocery spending is in one place, and you can easily connect to Tesco Clubcard to see how many Clubcard points you’re earning and maximize your rewards.”

The Clubcard Pay(plus) account comes with a debit card that can be used anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted, and you’ll earn Clubcard points on most of your purchases, both inside and outside of Tesco.

“It also includes a Round Up savings account, which allows you to build up your savings pot by rounding up your purchases to the nearest £1 and putting the difference aside for a rainy day.”

Any time you want, you can transfer your Round Up balance to another UK bank account in your name.

In the Tesco Bank Mobile Banking App, you can view and manage both accounts.”

“Tesco Bank has designed a smarter way for Tesco’s 20 million Clubcard members to shop,” said Gerry Mallon, chief executive of Tesco Bank.

