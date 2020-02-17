Tesla RECALLS 15,000 Model X SUVs after discovering road salt damages parts affecting power steering

Tesla is recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs after discovering that corrosion from road salt endangers the critical power-steering mechanism.

The issue can lead to a loss of power steering assist that could make steering harder and increase the risk of a crash according to according to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Specifically, the agency says aluminum bolts that attach the electric power steering gear assist motor to the gear housing may corrode and break causing a reduction or complete loss of power steering assist and affects some models built in 2016.

The recall covers 14,193 U.S. vehicles and 843 in Canada.

While there are no known crashes or injuries directly linked to the issues NHTSA said there are no known crashes or injuries associated with the issue, Tesla will arrange for the replacement of the mounting bolts and will also replace the steering gear if needed, according to Transport Canada – a Canadian regulatory agency responsible for monitoring road safety.

‘If the bolts fracture from corrosion, the driver may lose power steering assist,” the automaker said in a statement.

‘This would not prevent the driver from steering the vehicle, but it would require more force to turn the steering wheel, especially during low speed parking maneuvers when power steering assist is at its highest use.’

The issue comes at a time when Tesla’s safety standards are under public scrutinty from regulators who say that some of the manufacturer’s models accelerate spontaneously.

In a petition filed earlier this year, claimants say that a flaw caused cars to spontaneously accelerate and has contributed to 110 crashes and 52 injuries, with many drivers stating the incident occurred when they attempted to park in a garage or at a curb.

Other Tesla owners claimed the sudden acceleration happened while in traffic or when using driver assistance systems.

The NHTSA defines ‘sudden acceleration incidents’ as ‘unintended, unexpected, high-power accelerations from a stationary position or a very low initial speed accompanied by an apparent loss of braking effectiveness.’

In one complaint, a driver said a 2015 Tesla Model S 85D in California was closed and locked when he claimed ‘a few moments later the vehicle started accelerating forward towards the street and crashed into a parked car.’

A Tesla driver in Avondale, Pennsylvania, was pulling into a parking spot at an elementary school when the vehicle accelerated on its own, the complaint said adding: ‘It went over a curb and into a chain link fence.’

Another complaint said a Tesla driver in Andover, Massachusetts was approaching her garage door ‘when the car suddenly lurched forward: and ‘went through the garage door destroying two garage doors.’

The Tesla allegedly stopped when it hit the garage’s concrete wall.