Test your knowledge of strange New Year’s Eve traditions from around the world by taking our quiz.

Take our quiz to test your knowledge of strange New Year’s Eve customs from around the world.

Every culture has its own way of ringing in the new year, from dropping the ball to donning red underwear.

To commemorate the start of the year 2022, each country and culture will have its own traditions and customs.

When the clock strikes 12 on December 31, regardless of tradition, everyone around the world wishes for health and happiness.

That isn’t to say that a gentle prod in the right direction won’t help.

We could all use some luck in 2022, but we’re also curious to know how familiar you are with the strange and wonderful New Year’s Eve traditions celebrated around the world.

Take our quiz to test your knowledge of planet Earth’s strange parties ahead of your own celebrations next week…