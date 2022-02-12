Testing for vaccinated visitors is no longer required in France.

If you’re fully jabbed, you won’t need a negative Covid test to enter France.

Fully vaccinated travelers arriving in France from the United Kingdom will no longer be required to show a negative Covid test as of Saturday, February 12th.

Children under the age of 12 are not required to be tested or vaccinated.

Clement Beaune, France’s minister for Europe, had hinted earlier in the week that the requirement would be dropped soon, and the change was approved on Friday evening.

For many families traveling to France over the weekend for half-term, however, it will have arrived too late.

Following mounting pressure from the tourism industry, Spain decided late to allow unvaccinated arrivals over the age of 12 into the country, and the UK removed testing for all vaccinated arrivals.

Testing requirements for EU arrivals had already been eliminated, in accordance with EU recommendations, but the expansion to third countries, including the United Kingdom, is welcome news.

Under France’s national Covid guidelines, the UK is classified as orange, implying that unvaccinated visitors must have a “compelling reason” to visit the country.

It also requires that vaccinated visitors receive their last dose no more than nine months ago, and that they produce a passe sanitaire to enter most public spaces in France.

Travelers aged 12 to 17 who have not yet received both doses have been asked for clarification.

They were allowed to enter France with vaccinated parents in mid-January, but the guidance has yet to be updated as to whether they will still require a negative Covid test for entry.

Send us an email at [email protected] if you have a question about travel.

France entry requirements: testing scrapped for vaccinated arrivals