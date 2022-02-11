Testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers are being relaxed in the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom has eased the testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers.

Before the school holidays, new travel rules go into effect.

NEW YORK

As of Friday, fully vaccinated travelers arriving in the United Kingdom will not be required to take any COVID-19 tests, according to an official.

As travelers prepare for the half-term school holidays, changes to the UK government’s coronavirus travel restrictions go into effect.

Passengers arriving in the UK who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to take any tests but will be required to fill out a passenger locator form.

Those who have not been vaccinated must take a pre-departure test two days prior to their flight and a PCR test the day of or two days after their arrival.

“For COVID-19, the UK has relaxed international travel restrictions and now has one of the world’s most open borders, sending a clear message that we are open for business,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

“These rule changes coming ahead of half-term are good news for families, businesses, and the travel sector as our travel sector rapidly recovers and we accelerate toward a future where we want travel to remain open for good,” Shapps added.

Passengers who have not been vaccinated will no longer be required to self-isolate, but will be required to do so if they test positive.

According to the government, removing testing requirements will save an average family (dollar)135.

Children aged 12 to 15 were recently given the option of presenting their vaccination status when traveling abroad, making border and customs control easier in countries that require proof of vaccination.

“As we learn to live with COVID-19, we’re taking a balanced approach to opening up international travel and removing all tests for people who have contributed and been vaccinated,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“We are one of the most boosted countries in Europe and are able to take these steps today thanks to the millions of people who have come forward for their COVID-19 jabs.”

The relaxation of travel restrictions comes just days before the start of the school holidays, when many families are expected to book vacations abroad, and tour and travel companies are expected to benefit from the changes.

Nearly 41 million people in the United Kingdom, or 73 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.