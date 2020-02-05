Tests for coronavirus carried out at Belfast hospital

Tests are being undertaken to rule out coronavirus at a hospital in Belfast.

It is understood a patient did arrive at the Royal Victoria in the west of the city showing symptoms which may or may not be associated with the condition but it will be some time before results are returned.

He was isolated from other patients after arriving at the hospital on Thursday but is thought to be relatively well.

The infection has so far killed 17 people in China.

Authorities have suspended planes and trains in and out of the affected Chinese city of Wuhan.

The virus has spread to the US, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and Taiwan.

The Belfast Health Trust, which runs services in the city, was unable to make any comment.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) also declined to comment.

There is no suggestion at this stage that the patient has coronavirus.

The Royal is Northern Ireland’s largest hospital and a centre for many medical specialisms.