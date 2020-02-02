Tetra Pak billionaire Hans Rausing’s second wife orders the demolition of the £20m Barbados mansion

The second wife of Tetra Pak billionaire Hans Rausing has demolished his ex-wife’s £20 million Barbados villa.

Eva Rausing – who died of an drug overdose in 2012 – adored luxury villa Greensleeves, a dazzling 11-bedroom mansion that hosted wild parties lasting several days.

But Mr Rausing’s second wife Julia Delves Broughton, 58, has ordered the house to be razed to the ground after sources said she has been reluctant to visit since the wedding in 2014.

It’s suggested that the demolition is part of a compromise, with Ms Delves Broughton agreeing to visit Barbados – something Mr Rausing, 56, is keen to do – once it has been almost entirely rebuilt.

Some of Eva’s friends believe that Ms Delves Broughton is wiping out Eva’s memory and the ‘last remaining piece of her’ from the island.

A source said: ‘It seems like Julia wants to erase the memory of Eva. Perhaps she couldn’t bear to sit in the house with the ghost of her husband’s wife.

‘Some staff and regulars are horrified as Greensleeves is part of Barbados history. Tour guides even point it out.’

Another source added: ‘Nearly all of it has been flattened. But the new property is going to look amazing. I’m sure the Rausings will live in it when they’re on the island.’

‘It’s little wonder Julia wants to erase all memory of the woman who would spend days with Hans getting high on drugs in the sunshine.’

Ms Delves Broughton, a Christie’s art dealer, has been credited with helping keep Mr Rausing drug-free.

Eva died aged 48 following a drugs binge at the family’s £70 million Belgravia townhouse.

Mr Rausing, who like his late wife was a drug addict at the time, failed to report Eva’s death for two months and he was later given a suspended ten-month prison term for preventing her lawful and decent burial.

Food-packaging giant Tetra Pak was founded by Mr Rausing’s grandfather Ruben. The family has an estimated £6 billion fortune.

A spokesman for Hans said: ‘Hans and Julia are looking forward to refurbishment completing. They felt it needed it after 20 years of being left untouched.’