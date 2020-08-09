Tevez extends Boca Juniors contract

BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — Veteran forward Carlos Tevez has agreed to a new contract with Argentinian giants Boca Juniors, his agent and brother said on Saturday.

“Carlos Tevez has signed a new contract with Boca. It’s a happy ending,” Diego Tevez said in a Twitter post that included a photo of the 36-year-old signing paperwork.

Local media said Tevez’s revised deal would run until June 2021, and included the option of a six-month extension.

Tevez, who had been tied to Boca until the end of the year, said in June that he wanted to end his career with Corinthians or West Ham, two of the seven clubs that he has represented professionally. The others are Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Shanghai Shenhua.

Football in Argentina has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The government has authorized clubs to restart training on August 10, though no date has been set for a return for domestic competitions. Enditem