Texas, California Democrats prefer socialism to capitalism, Sanders to Biden, new poll says

Democratic voters in America’s two most populous states have indicated they actually prefer socialism to capitalism in a new poll that also showed Bernie Sanders beating Joe Biden ahead of the crucial Super Tuesday vote.

The latest poll conducted by YouGov on behalf of CBS says that more than half of Democratic voters in California and Texas – the two states with the biggest populations that also award the most delegates for the primaries – harbor a “positive view” of socialism. Support for the traditional foundation of the US economy was particularly weak in Texas, where only 37 percent said they prefer it.

Not surprisingly, most of them also plan to vote for self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders in the upcoming Super Tuesday contest. This could be bad news for the former vice president, Joe Biden, who just strengthened his position following a clear-cut victory in South Carolina.

Biden may eventually be unable to challenge him on the national level, since Sanders is expected to easily defeat him in California. Sanders is also leading in Texas, though the gap between the two is currently about four percent, the poll shows.

The survey results were obtained before Biden’s victory in South Carolina, though few voters said the results for the state would affect their decision. Elizabeth Warren is projected to come in third in both states. She is particularly close to Biden in California, where the two are separated by just one percent.

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is staking everything on Super Tuesday, flooding the states with ads. This strategy does not seem to be working out so far, as he is expected to come in fourth in both California and Texas with 12 to 13 percent of the vote.

US President Donald Trump recently took aim at Bloomberg, saying he should drop out of the race and endorse Biden.

Despite not winning in South Carolina, Bernie Sanders says he is looking forward to Super Tuesday, a crucial moment in the race. He currently enjoys an eight-delegate lead.

