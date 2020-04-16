Texas Directed by judge to allow all votes to be mailed, ACLU says

(Bloomberg) – Texas must mail every registered voter who is afraid of getting the corona virus in the upcoming election, an Austin state court ordered on Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

Travis County’s District Judge Tim Sulak’s bank verdict came hours after Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that voters without physical condition or illness that prevented them from voting in the election will be denied postal voting.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, attacked the verdict as an illegal extension of mail-in voting rights that “only serve to undermine the security and integrity of our elections and facilitate fraud.” He reiterated that mail-in ballots are not available to “perfectly healthy” voters who fear the coronavirus in the polls.

Sulak’s decision, which is not yet open to the public, leads to another showdown between Texas Republican leaders and civil rights groups. The fight will undoubtedly attract the attention of President Donald Trump, who has expressed his displeasure on postal ballot papers and believes that they are a source of election fraud.

The Austin case was filed on April 1 by the Texas Democratic Party and voters who were concerned about voting in polling stations during a pandemic. The United States Supreme Court on April 6 refused to stop personal voting in Wisconsin for the presidential primaries and some state office elections the next day.

Sulak’s decision is likely to be appealed to a higher court and possibly the Texas Supreme Court, from which it could be reviewed by the United States Supreme Court.

“Common sense and the spirit of the law have convinced the attorney general’s inexplicable stance that voter vulnerability to Covid-19 is not a physical condition under today’s law,” said Joaquin Gonzalez, lawyer at the Texas Civil Rights Project, a press release who will announce the judge’s decision after a conference call in the case.

“The court recognized the severity of not giving all eligible voters a mail-in option during the pandemic,” said Sophia Lin Lakin, deputy director of the ACLU voting project, in the same press release. “It is a sensible solution to protect democracy and human well-being during this public health crisis.”

Texas took a number of legally provocative steps during the coronavirus crisis. Governor Greg Abbott’s restricted abortions as “non-essential” procedures that pose several legal challenges. The state is also fighting a broad coalition of state judges, district officials, and defense lawyers because of its restrictions on the release of prisoners to limit the spread of the virus in overcrowded prisons.

(Updates with Paxton’s comment. An earlier version of this story corrected the court and the title of the judge who passed the judgment.)

