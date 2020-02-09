Texas executes man accused of killing five family members

Feb 6 – Texas on Thursday executed a man who was convicted for shooting and killing his 29-year-old wife and his two daughters, as well as his father-in-law and sister-in-law, shortly after smoking crack in 2002.

Abel Ochoa, 47, was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at the state’s death chamber in Huntsville at 6:48 p.m. CST, 17 years after a jury found him guilty of capital murder, according to a statement by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. (Reporting By Brendan O’Brien; Editing by Tom Hogue)