Text messages reveal that a month before she was stabbed to death by a stalker ex, she predicted she’d be killed that way.

A WOMAN who was stabbed to death in the street had predicted her death a month before, according to her husband.

Leon McCaskie, a father-of-two, stabbed Yasmin Chkaifi ten times before being hit and killed by a vigilante driver.

Yasmin’s husband, Joseph Salmon, 44, revealed yesterday that the couple exchanged texts after McCaskie, 41, attempted to hug him outside their flat.

“Like I’ve said, anytime we run into him, it could be over,” Joseph wrote to her.

“Imagine if he picked up a knife and decided to stab any of us.”

“Exactly,” Yasmin agreed.

I don’t like it when he puts his arm around you because he’s more than capable.

“It’s to bring you closer to his body,” explains the narrator.

He’s a beast.

Yasmin had installed a panic alarm in their apartment and obtained an injunction against McCaskie, who had previously violated the injunction by showing up outside last year.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court last month.

In Maida Vale, West London, the car driver was arrested on suspicion of murder, but was later released without charge.

“I’d like to shake this guy’s hand,” Joseph stated.

He went out of his way to help me.”