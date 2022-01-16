Text messages were cited as a reason why a Pennsylvania man arrested in a child prostitution sting was not released.

WILLIAMSPORT – According to a federal prosecutor, a Schuylkill County man was willing to pay (dollar)75 for oral sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Assistant US Attorney George J Rocktashel revealed this in a court filing on Friday opposing Frank A Nork, 47, of Lost Creek’s release pending trial.

Nork is one of three Pennsylvania men charged with attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and prostitution in the US Middle District Court.

When they arrived to meet the young girl, they were arrested separately as part of an FBI sting.

In his court filing, Rocktashel included copies of the Oct.

Nork exchanged 21 text messages with an undercover agent posing as the girl’s aunt.

According to the document, Nork had responded to a sting advertisement posted on the “skip the games” website.

Nork stated in his texts that he was single and hoped the girl was over the age of 18.

When he learns she is younger, he inquires about rates and a time to meet.

“You are not a cop right? And you’re OK with her being 13 just don’t want any trouble,” the undercover texts after arranging a meeting.

“No, I’m not a cop, and I’m fine with that. This isn’t a set-up, is it? I’m nervous too, hon,” she replied.

The undercover assured him that it was not a ruse and that she was taking precautions to ensure that everyone’s safety.

“I’m so nervous now that you told me her age,” he writes.

In later texts, he expresses his indecisiveness and requests a few minutes to consider his options.

“I’m too nervous, hon,” he admits.

He finally agrees to drive to Lewisburg, but is apprehended when he arrives at a pre-arranged motel.

According to the court document, when interviewed after being taken into custody, Nork admitted to “doing something stupid” and negotiating the (dollar)75 price.

According to the report, he also admitted to having (dollar)115 on him and planned to give the rest as a tip.

In addition to claiming that the messages prove the prosecution’s case is strong, Rocktashel claims Nork is a flight risk…

