Texts between Malcolm Turnbull and Mathias Cormann revealed over leadership vote to Scott Morrison

Malcolm Turnbull has blasted former political ally Mathias Cormann as ‘weak and treacherous’ for his key role in the Liberal leadership spill which ousted him as prime minister.

Text messages have emerged between the two after the leadership vote in August 2018 which resulted in Scott Morrison taking as leader of the party and PM.

Mr Cormann said the situation was ‘very painful’ and his wife was left ‘traumatised’ by the entire experience.

The liberal powerbroker revealed he was ‘not part of any planned conspiracy’ against Mr Turnbull, before apologising for the emotional toll it had caused.

‘All this has been very painful – yes I know first and foremost for you and for that I’m very sorry. But also for me. My wife was genuinely traumatised by it all,’ the text message reads.

However Mr Turnbull’s response reveals the rift the situation caused between the two former allies.

‘Mathias, at a time when strength and loyalty were called for, you were weak and treacherous. You should be ashamed of yourself, and I well understand how disappointed your wife is in your conduct,’ he wrote.

Mr Turnbull lost the nation’s top job on August 24, 2018, after a week of in-fighting between the Coalition,

Mr Turnbull narrowly avoided losing his position during the first spill against Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton that week.

But only days later, a second attempt was made to overthrow him, resulting in Scott Morrison becoming Australia’s 30th Prime Minister when members of the party chose him over Mr Dutton and Julie Bishop.

Mr Cormann was Mr Turnbull’s finance minister at the time and was one of his closest allies.

After the first attempt to uproot Mr Turnbull, Mr Cormann stood beside the leader in a press conference – and publicly declared: ‘I support Malcolm Turnbull as prime pinister.’

But he later pulled his support, leaving Mr Turnbull a sitting duck.

The text message exchange has been revealed in The Australian ahead of the release of Mr Turnbull’s upcoming book ‘A Bigger Picture’ in April.

The book outlines the fallout of the leadership spill and the particularly strong reaction Mr Turnbull had to Mr Cormann’s ‘treachery’.

‘I’d always trusted Cormann, ignoring constant warnings that he was an untrustworthy, Machiavellian schemer,’ another excerpt reads.

Mr Cormann’s decision to switch allegiance is widely viewed as the catalyst for Mr Turnbull’s downfall.

This is reinforced in the autobiography where the numbers are analysed by Mr Turnbull.

‘Dutton didn’t have the numbers at any stage – as the ballots demonstrated. If Cormann, Fifield and Cash had voted against the spill on the Friday, it wouldn’t have been carried,’ Mr Turnbull wrote.

A separate text message exchange was leaked to the media days after the leadership spill on August 24.

The series of messages under a Whataspp Group called’ friends for stability’ showed the cut-throat tactics to undermine Julie Bishop’s tilt for leadership.

The messages also alleged Mr Cormann had secured votes for Ms Bishop in the first round vote to keep Scott Morrison from getting the top job.