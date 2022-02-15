TfL fare increases explained: How much are Tube, bus, and train fares going up in London, and when are they going up?

TfL prices will rise for the second year in a row, according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who claims the government is not adequately funding the transportation network.

The London Mayor has announced that the cost of traveling by tube and bus in London will increase by nearly 5%.

TfL’s (Transport for London) increases, which are the largest in over a decade, will take effect on Tuesday, March 1.

Here’s everything you need to know about why the changes are taking place and what Sadiq Khan has to say about it.

Pay-as-you-go fares in zone one will rise by ten pence, from £2.40 to £2.50, according to London Mayor Boris Johnson.

The price of a single bus ticket will also increase by ten pence, to £1.65.

Although the average fare increase of 4.8 percent is in line with inflation, some bus fares will increase by 6.5 percent as TfL struggles to fund the network.

The announcement comes as the government’s agreement with the transportation company is set to expire this week.

Following a drop in demand for travel during the pandemic after the Prime Minister introduced working from home, the government bailed them out three times.

More than £4 billion was pumped into the system as part of the third funding agreement since March 2020, but there is still a £1.9 billion funding gap, according to a TfL finance report.

Mr Khan blamed the level of Government funding for TfL for the price increase, which is the mayor’s second in two years.

He warned that if the funding gap was not resolved, Tube and bus services could be cut by 10% and a fifth, respectively.

Unions fear that when the agreement with the government expires on February 18th, the spending cuts will result in job losses as well as pay and pension cuts.

Initially, funding was extended until February 4th, and then again for a fortnight later.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) announced on February 4 that they would stage two 24-hour strikes in March over the issue.

Fares have risen by 13% since 2016, compared to a 42 percent increase between 2008 and 2016, when Boris Johnson was mayor.

Sadiq is my name.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

TfL fare increase explained: How much Tube, bus and train prices are rising in London and when it’s happening