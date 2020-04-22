Thai airlines required to create space between seats, mandatory face masks by passengers

BANGKOK, April 21 (Xinhua) — The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Tuesday that it will meet with domestic airlines to check health and safety measures before granting the carriers the permission to resume local flights from May 1.

Many Thai airlines had already suspended flight services since March 25 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All airlines will be required to only allow every other seat to be occupied and passengers will have to wear masks at all times while on board,” said CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop. “All airlines will also be prohibited from serving food and drink on board.”

Chula also said the CAAT is looking into whether a ban on foreign flights should be extended.

The foreign flight ban is scheduled to be lifted after April 30.

Chula said that despite the COVID-19 curve hitting the downward trend, ensuring that imported COVID-19 infections do not emerge in Thailand is the country’s main priority in containing the pandemic.

Thailand reported a new low of 19 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with one fatality.

The total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 2,811, with total deaths at 48. Enditem