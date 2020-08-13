Thai cabinet approves Sept. 4, Sept. 7 as substitute Songkran holidays

BANGKOK, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — The Thai cabinet meeting on Thursday designated Sept. 4 and Sept. 7 as substitute Songkran holidays, after the initial ones were put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This would create a four-day public holidays from Sept. 4 to 7.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam told the media that with zero local infections for nearly three months, Thailand is ready to return the Songkran public holidays to the Thai people.

Wissanu also said that the four-day weekend will boost domestic tourism as large numbers of people are expected to travel.

Thailand’s borders, however, will remain sealed.

Songkran, which is the annual Thai New Year’s national holiday, was postponed in April during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. Enditem