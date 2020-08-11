Thai durian export to Chinese mainland marks 73 percent of total export volume in this year’s first half

BANGKOK, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Thailand’s durian export to the Chinese mainland has accounted for 73 percent of the total export volume during the first six months this year, said a senior government official on Tuesday.

Trade Negotiations Department Director General Oramon Sapthaveetham confirmed the Thai durian exported to China’s mainland has secured some 1.02 billion U.S. dollars in sales, accounting for 73 percent of the total export volume during the first half of this year.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s durian export to ASEAN markets has secured a combined 164 million U.S. dollars in sales, marking 12 percent of its total export volume during the corresponding period, she said. Enditem