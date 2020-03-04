Thai exports to sink by 3.3 percent: shipping council

BANGKOK, March 3 (Xinhua) — The Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) on Tuesday said that it estimates Thai exports to fall by 3.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2020.

The council however said it is holding out hope for a second-half turnaround that would bring full-year results to 0-1 percent growth.

The council forecasts shipments to contract by 3.6 percent and 2.9 percent in the first and second quarters accordingly, leading to a first-half contraction of 3.3 percent, said TNSC’s chairwoman Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong.

Ghanyapad has proposed that the Thai government introduce further aid measures for shippers and business operators, such as six-month low-interest loans, a packing credit repayment extension for 12 months and a suspension of debt payments and banking fees for 12 months.

However despite the dip in export in the first half of the year, the TNSC is maintaining its overall export growth forecast for 2020 at 0-1 percent, reaching up to 251 billion U.S. dollars, on positive factors such as the baht’s weakness and lower oil prices, said Ghanyapad. Enditem