Thai gov’t grants second round of automatic visa extension for foreigners amid COVID-19 crisis

BANGKOK, April 22 (Xinhua) — The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday on its website that the Thai government had approved another round of automatic visa extension for foreigners residing in the country.

Foreigners whose visas had expired since March 26 will be permitted to stay until July 31 without having to apply for an extension, said in the ministry’s website.

The first round of visa extension was granted until April 30.

The Thai Immigration Bureau earlier proposed to the Thai Cabinet meeting for the second round of visa extension so as to prevent crowding and long queues at immigration offices.

The Thai government said earlier that the current COVID-19 outbreak remains unresolved and the government does not want to see foreigners crowding at immigration offices which may lead to risk of infections. Enditem