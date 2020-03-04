Thai gov’t, insurgent group agree to end violence

BANGKOK, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Thai government’s peace negotiators and representatives of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) insurgent group have both agreed to end violence in the deep South with peaceful solutions, said Gen. Wallop Raksanoh, secretary-general of the Thai National Security Council, on Wednesday.

The Thai negotiation team met with BRN representatives led by Anas Abdulrahman in Kuala Lumpur on March 2 and 3 with the presence of Malaysia’s chief facilitator Tan Sri Abdul Rahim bin Muhammad Noor, said Wallop, who also heads the Thai negotiating team.

“Although I am unable to tell you where the meeting took place, I can say that both the BRN and the Thai side have discussed about peace restoration and ways to reduce violence in Thailand’s deep south, especially provinces that in close proximity to Malaysia,” said Wallop.

“The peace process will require some time, but we definitely will need cooperation and support from all related parties,” said Wallop.

Wallop did not disclose detail of the peace talk with the BRN.

“Because the peace talk is still fresh, I am unable to disclose further detail,” said Wallop.

The BRN is a separatist movement based in northern Malaysia and operating in southern Thailand.

Late last year, Wallop and his team also conducted peace talks with MARA Pattani, another umbrella group of southern rebel factions.

The separatist insurgency in Thailand’s largely ethnic Malay-Muslim provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat has killed many people since 2004.