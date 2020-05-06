Thai king and queen inspect PPE made by the military weeks after he ‘self-isolated’ at German hotel

The Thai King and Queen have been photographed inspecting PPE made by the Bangkok military, just weeks after the controversial ruler rented out an entire hotel in Germany to self-isolate from coronavirus.

The 67-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X, was snapped at the King’s Close Bodyguard regiment in Bangkok with his fourth wife Queen Suthida, aged 41.

Pictures show an army chief grovelling on the floor as he bows down before the ruler. Others soldiers were also spotted crawling on their knees as the monarchs strolled around the regiment.

One photo captured Queen Suthida embroidering a facemask on a sewing machine before handing it over to her husband.

The couple’s appearance at the regiment comes just a month after the King jetted off to Bavaria in Germany.

While there he booked out the entire 4-star Grand Hoel Sonnenbichi, with permission from the local district, and brought up to 20 members of his harem along, according to local tabloid Blid. It was unclear whether his four wives were stayed at hotel, too.

Around 119 members of the royal entourage brought along with the King were believed to have been sent back to Thailand amid concerns they had contracted Covid-19.

The King left the luxury German hotel in early April and returned to Bangkok to attend the Chakri Festival. The event commemorates the establishment of the royal dynasty, making it an unmissable party for the ruler.

The King has been criticised before over his jet-set lifestyle and for spending lockdown in Germany instead of with his nation, and is facing increasing resistance within his kingdom.

News of his apparent self-isolation in Germany was met with anger by thousands of Thai people who condemned their leader online under the slogan ‘Why do we need a king?’

Insulting the monarchy is a crime, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Thailand was the first country outside China to record a case of coronavirus in January, but reported only 42 infections before the start of March, according to statements from the Ministry of Public Health.

Official figures show close to 3,000 confirmed cases of the killer bug and 54 deaths.

Thailand has been a constitutional monarchy since a 1932 revolution ended absolute royal rule, but the monarchy remains a central part of traditional Thai culture. Some consider the King to be semi-divine.

The regiment producing the PPE is the oldest unit in the Thai Army and it’s main role is to provide security to members of the royal family and guard the palaces.