Thai medics claim coronavirus break-through: Patient is declared ‘disease-free’ in 48 hours

Thailand has reportedly seen promising results after treating a coronavirus patient with a mix of two antiviral drugs which are usually used to treat HIV.

Medics tested the drug mix on a patient who was in a ‘serious condition’ with the disease and within 48 hours they were declared disease-free, reports Bloomberg.

The drugs, originally used for HIV and influenza treatment, were a success according to a medical briefing given by Dr Kriangsak Attipornwanich.

Thailand has seen 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 11 patients are still in hospital but the rest have been able to return home.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul said that the nation will repatriate more than 100 people from Wuhan on February 4 after they pass medical screening in China.

They will then be quarantined for 14 days after returning to Thailand.

The news of the drugs’ success comes as the first coronavirus patient outside of China died in the Philippines.

The 44-year-old man was admitted to San Lazaro Hospital in Manila on January 25 after arriving in the city from China.

At the time, he was suffering from a fever, cough and a sore throat.

But his condition deteriorated rapidly and he developed severe pneumonia, ABC reported.

‘The patient was stable and showed signs of improvement, however his condition deteriorated within his last 24 hours resulting in his demise,’ the health department said.

The man’s 38-year-old female companion was also quarantined in the Philippines after test results confirmed she had coronavirus.

World Health Organisation Philippines representative Dr Rabi Abeyasinghe confirmed the man became the first confirmed death outside of China.

‘However, we need to keep in mind that he came from Wuhan, China,’ Dr Abeyasinge said.