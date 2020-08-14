Thai national carrier Thai Airways reports 900 million U.S. dollars loss for first half of 2020

BANGKOK, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Thailand’s national flag carrier airline Thai Airways International has been slapped with a 28 billion baht (900 million U.S. dollars) in losses for the first half of this year, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting the airline’s operations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to numerous countries imposing lockdown measures, including travel restrictions, resulting in substantial reductions in domestic and international travel,” said Thai Airway’s acting president Charnsin Treenuchagron on Friday, ” Thai Airways has no choice but to reduce its flights in line with reduced passenger loads.”

Thai Airways booked losses of 22.68 billion baht (730.4 million U.S. dollars) and 5.35 billion baht (172 million U.S. dollars) in its first and second quarters, respectively, said Charnsin. Enditem