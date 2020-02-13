Thai officials to wear black to mourn victims of weekend mass shooting

BANGKOK, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — All cabinet ministers and officials at Government House are to wear black on Tuesday as Thailand mourns those victims killed in the weekend mass shooting in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima which saw 27 people killed and over 50 injured by a frenzied former soldier.

The instructions to wear black were made by the Thai Government House on Monday.

Bouquets of flowers were placed in front of the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima where the tragedy happened.

About 5,000 local residents arrived at the mall to attend a candle-lit prayer ceremony in memory of the victims.

Meanwhile Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Wichian Chantharanothai on Monday said that nine of the injured are in a critical condition, with three still remaining unconscious.