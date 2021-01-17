Thai PM sets up ad hoc panels to probe illegal immigration, gambling dens

BANGKOK, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday set up two ad hoc committees to investigate illegal entries of migrants and gambling dens in the face of the latest round of the coronavirus spread, allegedly triggered by such illicit acts.

Prayut named Phakdee Phothisiri, a former member of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, as head of the committee in charge of investigating the illegal immigration and named Charnchao Chaiyanukij, a former permanent secretary for justice, as head of the panel in charge of investigating the illegal gambling businesses, especially in the provinces Rayong and Chonburi, according to an official attached to Government House.

The installment of the ad hoc panels followed widespread allegations that some government personnel had failed to tackle illegal migrant trafficking and gambling dens, which allegedly led to the recent outbreak of coronavirus.

So far, Thailand has reported over 7,000 cases since the second wave began. Enditem