Thai security forces kill shopping mall gunman & rescue hostages after 17-hour rampage

Security forces in Thailand have finally managed to neutralize a heavily armed and highly trained gunman who killed at least 30 people during a shooting rampage that lasted for nearly 17 hours.

“The police have killed the perpetrator and rescued eight hostages. Some were wounded,” a security source told Reuters on condition of anonymity pending an official press conference.

“Thank you police and army for ending the situation. Shooter shot dead!!!” Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a post on Facebook. A total of 30 people were killed and 58 injured by the mass shooter before he was neutralized, health officials confirmed.

The suspect was identified as junior army officer Jakraphanth Thomma – a sniper and a shooting instructor in his unit, who had completed a special forces program. He started his carnage on Saturday afternoon by killing his commander and two fellow soldiers, before stealing weapons, ammunition and a Humvee from his military base.

