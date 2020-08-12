Thai shippers plead central bank to relieve pressure on exports amid continuing strong Thai baht currency

BANGKOK, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The Thai National Shippers’ Council on Wednesday told the media that it had pleaded the Bank of Thailand (BoT) to seek ways to relieve pressure on exports as the Thai baht continues to strengthen.

The council’s vice chairman Visit Limluecha said he had discussed the matter with BoT Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob, adding that the strengthening baht is hurting the competitiveness of Thai exports.

“The Thai National Shippers’ Council did not specify an appropriate level for the baht value and did not ask the central bank to interfere with its value,” said Visit, adding “We only asked the BoT to relax conditions for its soft loan program so as to widen access to credit for small business operators.”

Visit told the media earlier that the council expects Thai exports to further shrink 10 percent this year, deeper than the previous forecast of an 8 percent drop, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the strength of the baht currency.

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce earlier reported that in January-March period, the value of annual exports, a key driver of growth, fell 3.71 percent in dollar terms and declined 5.18 percent in baht terms.

“The strengthening baht is making Thai products less competitive,” Visit said. Enditem