‘Thai Ted Bundy’ arrested as bones found in pond after his girlfriend went missing

A man dubbed the “Thai Ted Bundy” has been arrested after a casket of bones was allegedly found in a pond near his home.

The metal container is the second containing bones that police have found this month – it was pulled from a pond full of flesh-eating fish near the suspected killer’s home in Bang Khae last Friday.

It comes as 300 bone fragments were found in a similar box in the pond and forensic tests are ongoing to determine how many victims remains are inside.

Apichai Onkvisit, 40, has now been branded the “Metal Casket Killer” by Thai police after being arrested. Police say officers are continuing to search the area for more remains.

He is also being likened to notorious US serial killer Ted Bundy because he too is suspected of keeping chilling mementoes of his victims, the Mirror report.

The search began after the body of Warinthorn Chaiyachet – identified by a large fish tattoo on her back – was found wrapped in a plastic bag weighed down with dumbbells in the same pond.

Thai police say Onkvisit has admitted to forcing the 22-year-old, nicknamed Kik, inside the box, locking it and then leaving her to die, local media agency Coconuts reports.

The police’s attention was drawn to Apichai after a man he hired claimed they were both high on drugs together at the property.

He claimed Onkvisit hit Chaiyachet, then his girlfriend, with a metal pipe, before forcing her into the box last August.

The suspected killer then played loud music to hide her screams, it is alleged.

Onkvisit is accused of leaving her in the box overnight, returning the following day to find her dead.

Her body is being transferred to Siriraj Hospital in Thailand along with the other remains for forensic examination.

After the horrific findings were made public, the family of a 12-year-old girl came forward to say she used to play in front of the house and went missing in 2011. They now fear she is also one of his victims.

More than 40 divers are now searching the pond for other remains.

In a chilling twist Onkvisit’s father, Chalermchai Onkvisit, was arrested for murdering and dismembering a 15-year-old girl in 1983.

Chalermchai, who owned what was then Bang Khae’s profitable Onkvisit Market, reportedly attacked the girl and dragged her away to kill after he saw her knocking on the glass of a fish tank at his market.

After she was killed, her body was cut into pieces and put in a box.

Chalermchai was convicted and later gunned down in what was believed to be a hit upon his release from prison.